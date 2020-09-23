AP PGECET 2020 Admit Card Released at sche.ap.gov.in, Exam from Sept 28 to 30
The AP PGECET 2020 will be conducted between September 28 and September 30. The exam will be held two shifts. The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will conduct the AP PGECET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2020 hall ticket has been released today on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. To download the AP PGECET, applicants will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth.
The AP PGECET 2020 will be conducted between September 28 and September 30. The exam will be held two shifts. The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will conduct the AP PGECET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The council had earlier this week said that the release of admit card has been delayed due to the extension of last date for submission of online application.
The AP PGECET 2020 hall ticket mentions the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, photograph, details of the exam centre, shift timing and time of reporting. It will also include the list of COVID-19 guidelines that all the examinees will have to abide by at the exam centres.
AP PGECET 2020 admit card: Steps to download
Step 1: The first thing to do is go to the website sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet
Step 2: Select the download hall ticket link on the homepage
Step 3: Candidate will have to enter your AP PGECET 2020 registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and select the exam paper for the entrance test
Step 4: Press the download hall ticket button
Step 5: Your AP PGECET 2020 admit card will be displayed on screen. Check all the details carefully before taking a printout
Here is the direct link to download AP PGECET 2020 admit card: https://sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/PGECET/PGECET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx
The admit card is the important document for AP PGECET 2020 and candidates must carry it to the exam centre. Along with the admit card, candidates will be required to carry an original photo ID for verification.
