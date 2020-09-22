AP PGECET 2020 Admit Card to be Released Tomorrow at sche.ap.gov.in, Entrance Exam from Sept 28

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2020 admit card will be released on Wednesday on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download the AP PGECET 2020 hall ticket from the website by entering their application number and date of birth.

The AP PGECET is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

"Due to the extension of last date for submission of online application, the hall ticket for AP PGECET 2020 will be available for downloading from September 23, 2020," read the notification.

AP PGECET 2020 will be conducted from September 28 to September 30 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to noon, while the second shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm.

On September 28, the entrance exam for Geo Engineering and Geo Informatics (CG) will be held in first phase, while in the second shift students will have to appear for Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) paper.

On September 29, the exams for Civil Engineering (CE)/ Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC)/ Bio-Technology (BT) will be conducted in first shift. In the second shift, tests for Mechanical Engineering (ME), Electrical Engineering (EE)/ Food Technology will be held.

Instrumentation Engineering (EI)/ Metallurgical Engineering (MT)/ Chemical Engineering (CH) entrance exams will be held in the first shift of September 30. In the second shift, candidates who have applied for Nano Technology (NT) and Pharmancy (PY) courses will have to take the exam.

The AP PGECET 2020 admit card will mention the name of the candidate, his/her registration number, roll number, exam centre details, timings, reporting time as well as guidelines that the examinees will have to abide by.

The admit card is the important document for the AP PGECET 2020 exam and candidates who fail to take it to the exam centre will not be allowed to write the exam.

AP PGECET 2020 admit card: How to download -