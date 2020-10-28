AP PGECET 2020 Rank Cards Released at sche.ap.gov.in; How to Download

AP PGECET 2020 rank cards have been released by the Andhra University, which conducts AP PGECET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Those who appeared for AP PGECET 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website of the exam at https://sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/PGECET/PGECET_HomePage.aspx.

AP PGECET results 2020 were declared on October 23. Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) was conducted from September 28 to September 30.

How to download AP PGECET 2020 rank cards

Step 1: Google AP PGECET 2020 or enter the url sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Rank Card option

Step 3: To log in, enter registration number, AP PGECET hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: AP PGECET 2020 rank card will display on screen

Step 5: Download it and take printout for future reference

The seat allotment process will be carried out on the basis of rank secured by candidates in AP PGECET 2020, availability of seat and choice filling.

AP PGECET 2020 rank card carries details like candidate and his father’s name, name of exam, roll number, AP PGECET 2020 rank, AP PGECET 2020 score, AP PGECET 2020 percentile and status of qualification.

The Andhra University will soon start AP PGECET 2020 counselling process, which will be carried out online. The varsity will upload AP PGECET 2020 counselling schedule on the official website of the exam.

Candidates will have to first register for AP PGECET 2020 counselling. They will have to fill choices based on their preference.

The Andhra University has issued the AP PGECET 2020 hall ticket for special examination, which will be held for candidates who have tested positive for COVID-19. To download AP PGECET 2020 admit cards, candidates will have to go to the official website of AP PGECET 2020. Then, they will have to click on the link for the hall ticket on the homepage. They will be required to enter registration number, date of birth and select exam for which they are appearing to download hall ticket.