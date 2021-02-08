AP PGECET Counselling 2020 Begins at appgecet.nic.in, Check Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has started the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) counselling 2020 at www.appgecet.nic.in. As per the official notification, the exam will conduct the counselling 2020 in online mode. Candidates who have qualified GATE/GPAT 2020 and AP PGECET-2020 can participate in the APSCHE online counselling at the allotted helpline centres. Aspirants seeking admission to M.Tech/ M.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2020-21 in institutes across Tamil Nadu are mandated to participate in the counselling process.

The APSCHE official statement said, “This notification itself is a call for counselling. No separate call letters will be sent to the individual candidates."

How to participate in AP PGECET Counselling 2020:

Step 1:Visit the official website of AP PGECET at appgecet.nic.inStep 2:Click on the link for ‘Pay Processing Fee’ available on the top of the homepageStep 3:Enter your GATE-GPAT/APPGECET hall ticket number, rank and the security codeStep 4:Click on ‘Pay Fee Online’Step 5:Enter the other required details and select the payment modeStep 6:Make the payment of AP PGECET counselling 2020 processing fee and download a copy of it

Click on the direct link to pay the AP PGECET counselling 2020 processing fee.

The processing fee is Rs 1000 for unreserved category and Rs 500 for SC/ST. Once the payment of processing fee is done, candidates will have to participate in certificate verification at the allotted helpline centres. Those whose certificates get verified can participate in further option exercise process from February 12 to 15, 2021. The APSCHE will declare the allotment result on the basis of the candidates’ GATE/GPAT/AP PGECET scores and the preferences made during the option entry process. The AP PGECET 2020 seat allotment list will be declared on February 16, 2021.

For further details go through the official notification of AP PGECET counselling 2020 here.