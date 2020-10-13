AP POLYCET 2020: Counselling Now Open; Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The counselling process for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) has been started by the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh. The body is responsible for conducting the entrance exam. The counselling process that began from October 12 will shortlist students who seek admission in polytechnic courses offered by engineering and non-engineering institutes of the state.

In order to participate in the counselling process, candidates, who have qualified the AP POLYCET exam held on September 27, need to register themselves and go through the offline document verification process. The document verification process will take place on separate dates for all the students and the demarcation has been done on the basis of the ranks of the candidates.

AP POLYCET 2020: Counselling process

Candidates must know about all the steps involved in the AP POLYCET Counselling process. Once the candidates have registered themselves for the counselling and have got their documents verified, applicants need to choose their preferred course and college. The board will be shortlisting the candidates based on the number of candidates choosing a certain course and college, their ranks and availability of seats.

The candidates will then be allotted seats and will be asked to report to the institute. To book a certain seat, candidates will have to confirm within the set date.

AP POLYCET 2020: Documents required

Apart from the Class 10 or its equivalent mark sheet (original or scanned copy), candidates need to have their Aadhaar Card (to be returned after verification) as well as Caste Certificate (If applicable). Candidates also need to have Physically Handicapped/ CAP/ NCC/ Sport/ Minority/ Anglo-India Certificate, If applicable as well as class 4 to class 10 study certificate or residence certificate or Residence Certificate of either of the parents that prove they have been staying in AP for 10 years

The AP POLYCET was conducted in offline mode. Details of the counselling procedure and the brochure can be accessed via the official website of the exam at appolycet.nic.in.

Here is also a direct link to the official notification.