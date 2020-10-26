AP POLYCET 2020 First Round Seat Allotment Results Announced, Here’s How to Check

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) phase one seat allotment results 2020 were announced by the Department of Technical Education (DTE), at their official website. Students who have applied for the AP POLYCET 2020 counselling can check their allotment results on the official website. With the score, students can apply for admission at various polytechnic courses in engineering and non-engineering institutes in the state.

Students can check their AP POLYCET 2020 round one seat allotment results and access individual allotment using their log-in ID, hall ticket numbers, form numbers, date of birth and passwords.

How to check AP POLYCET 2020 first round seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://appolycet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Candidates Login link

Step 3: Students will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Key in the log in ID, hall ticket number, password and date of birth and in the specified fields

Step 5: Enter the captcha code displayed and click on sign-in

Step 6: AP POLYCET 2020 first round seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the results and take a print out

AP POLYCET 2020 first round seat allotment

Students shortlisted for the AP POLYCET 2020 first round seat allotment will have to confirm their admission online and they would then have to report at the institute to pay a fee. The seats have been allotted to students based on merit, preference of course chosen during the online application of the POLYCET 2020 counselling and is subject to availability of seats.

AP POLYCET is conducted and administered by the Department of Technical Education (DTE), it is held for students seeking admission into all diploma courses in the engineering and non-engineering streams. The courses are offered at various aided and unaided polytechnic institutions and also at private engineering colleges in the state which run the courses as a second shift.