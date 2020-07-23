AP POLYCET 2020: Last Date to Fill Application Form Extended Till July 27 at polycetap.nic.in
AP POLYCET 2020: The update on AP POLYCET 2020 application extension window was updated on the official website at polycetap.nic.in.
AP POLYCET 2020 | The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has decided to extend the deadline for AP POLYCET 2020 application form submission until July 27. The update on AP POLYCET 2020 application extension window was updated on the official website at polycetap.nic.in. The application window for AP POLYCET registration was activated on March 16. The examination body will announce the dates of the entrance examination later.
Candidates must read through the eligibility criteria before filling up the form.
AP POLYCET 2020: How to fill up the form -
- Step 1: Type the name of the official website of AP POLYCET
- Step 2: Under download option, click on application form for AP POLYCET 2020 and click on it
- Step 3: Fill up the form and upload all the documents asked for
- Step 4: Now, make the fee payment
- Step 5: Read the form carefully and click on 'submit' button
Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the application form for future reference.
The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada will conduct “Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)” for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at polytechnics/institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics/Institutions running as second shift in Private Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2020-2021.
