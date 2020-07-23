Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

AP POLYCET 2020: Last Date to Fill Application Form Extended Till July 27 at polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET 2020: The update on AP POLYCET 2020 application extension window was updated on the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AP POLYCET 2020: Last Date to Fill Application Form Extended Till July 27 at polycetap.nic.in
(Image: PTI)

AP POLYCET 2020 | The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has decided to extend the deadline for AP POLYCET 2020 application form submission until July 27. The update on AP POLYCET 2020 application extension window was updated on the official website at polycetap.nic.in. The application window for AP POLYCET registration was activated on March 16. The examination body will announce the dates of the entrance examination later.

Candidates must read through the eligibility criteria before filling up the form.

AP POLYCET 2020: How to fill up the form -

  • Step 1: Type the name of the official website of AP POLYCET

  • Step 2: Under download option, click on application form for AP POLYCET 2020 and click on it

  • Step 3: Fill up the form and upload all the documents asked for

  • Step 4: Now, make the fee payment

  • Step 5: Read the form carefully and click on 'submit' button

Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada will conduct “Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)” for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at polytechnics/institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics/Institutions running as second shift in Private Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2020-2021.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading