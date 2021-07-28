AP POLYCET 2021 Application Forms Released: All You Need to Know

Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has started the online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2021 on July 26. Candidates willing to participate in AP POLYCET 2021 can submit their application form on the official portal by August 13.

AP POLYCET is conducted to grant admission to diploma courses in engineering or non-engineering branches in various government and private institutes across the state. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 1 from 11 am to 1 pm and the results will be announced tentatively on September 11.

AP POLYCET 2021: Steps to fill application form

Step 1: Type the URL of the official portal for AP POLYCET 2021 — polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: Once the homepage of AP POLYCET will be opened, go to the ‘Online Application’ tab available on the top bar and select any of the options — ‘Awaiting SSC result (2021) / Already got SSC result’

Step 3: Select the board of examination, enter the mobile number, class 10 roll number, date of birth, and passing year

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number, enter it and validate the details

Step 5: Next, click on ‘Show Application’ and fill AP POLYCET 2021 application form and upload the documents

Step 6: Choose any mode of payment as per your convenience and pay the application fee

Step 7: Click on submit and download a copy of the submitted AP POLYCET 2021 application form for future reference

Students can also apply in the offline mode by downloading the form from the official website or through any of the nearest AP POLYCET 2021 helpline centres.

AP POLYCET 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed the SSC Examination conducted by AP State Board of Secondary Education or equivalent from any recognised board with at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate and Mathematics as one of the subjects.

Meanwhile, the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana has declared TS Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 results on the official website — polycetts.nic.in. The exam was held on July 17. The TS POLYCET 2021 counselling process will begin on August 5 and conclude on August 9. Students need to register themselves and book a slot for certificate verification. The classes will commence on September 1.

