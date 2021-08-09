AP POLYCET 2021 Applications Closing Soon for Polytech Entrance, Exam on September 1

The online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2021 will conclude on Friday, August 13. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their application forms at the official portal of Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training - appolycet.nic.in

The exam for admissions to diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering, and technology offered at the polytechnic colleges in AP for the academic year 2021 - 2022 will be held on September 1 from 11 am to 1 pm. The admit cards or hall tickets will be released one week prior to the commencement of the exam. The results will be announced tentatively on September 11.

AP POLYCET 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official portal for AP POLYCET 2021

Step 2: Go to the online application link tab

Step 3: Enter required credentials like name, mobile number, etc

Step 4: Choose the mode of payment for the application fee. Submit

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

Those candidates who have passed SSC exams conducted by the State Board of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh can apply for the exam. They must have also secured at least 35 per cent marks overall and must have mathematics as one of the subjects.

The exam is usually held for two hours and consists of physics, mathematics, and chemistry. While physics consists of 40 questions, chemistry of 30 questions and math will have 50 questions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here