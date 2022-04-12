AP POLYCET 2022 Registrations Begin at polycetap.nic.in, Here's How SSC Students Can Apply

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022 application process has started at the official website — polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET registrations can be done both online and offline. Candidates can download the form and visit the help line centres to submit the same and pay the application fee. The last date to apply is May 5.

AP POLYCET 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 29. The admit cards will be made available to the candidates one week prior to the exam. The exam is conducted every year by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh for admissions to diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology in the private and government colleges in the state.

AP POLYCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have cleared the SSC or class 10 exam conducted by the Telangana or Andhra Pradesh state board or equivalent. Those appearing for SSC to be held in May can also apply. They must have also studied mathematics as a core subject. Candidates need to have scored at least 35 per cent marks in the qualifying examination to be eligible to appear for AP POLYCET. There is no age limit to appear for the exam.

AP POLYCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP POLYCET

Step 2: Click on the link designated for AP POLYCET application 2022

Step 3: Register yourself, fill in the application form

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Save and download the filled application form for further use

AP POLYCET 2022: Application fees

Candidates need to pay Rs 400 as application fees

AP POLYCET 2022: Exam Pattern

The examination will be held for two hours consisting of only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of mathematics, physics and chemistry of class 10 exam as prescribed by State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh. The question paper will feature 120 questions including 50 questions in mathematics for 50 marks, 40 questions in physics for 40 marks and 30 questions in chemistry for 30 marks.

