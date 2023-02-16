The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP-SBTET) started the registration process for AP POLYCET 2023 on February 16. The application form must be submitted no later than April 30. Interested and eligible candidates may apply online at polycetap.nic.in. Andhra Pradesh POLYCET 2023 is an entrance exam for engineering as well as non-engineering diploma courses.

The AP POLYCET-2023 will be conducted on May 10 from 11 AM to 1 PM. The results will be announced on May 25, according to a proposed schedule. Over 400 testing locations in 54 towns and cities throughout Andhra Pradesh’s 26 districts will host the POLYCET-2023.

AP POLYCET 2023: Eligibility criteria

The AP POLYCET 2023 eligibility criteria specify that a candidate must pass the SSC board of examination or its equivalent. Additionally, there is no upper age limit for candidates taking the examination.

AP POLYCET 2023: How to apply

Applicants can either immediately fill out the online applications or download the form, fill it out, and upload it on the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official AP POLYCET 2023 website at polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “Online application" tab.

Step 3: Register and complete the application.

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the completed application form.

Step 6: Download and print the application.

AP POLYCET 2023: Application fees

Candidates in the other category (general) and backward classes must pay an application cost of Rs 400, while SC and ST applicants must pay a registration fee of Rs 100.

AP POLYCET 2023: Exam pattern

The question papers will be designed in accordance with the syllabus for the SSC examination in April 2023. Questions are designed to assess the candidate’s retention, application, analytical, and synthesis skills. The examination will be held offline and will consist of 120 MCQ questions. Applicants would be given 50 maths questions, 40 physics questions, and 30 chemistry questions to answer.

Urdu medium applicants are assigned to a different centre in each zone where translation help will be offered throughout the examination. This will only happen if the applicant indicates in the application form that they are willing to take the exam in Urdu.

