AP POLYCET Counselling 2020: Final Phase Result Declared at appolycet.nic.in

The final phase seat allotment result of AP POLYCET Counselling 2020 has been released. Candidates who registered for the final phase of AP POLYCET Counselling 2020 can check their results at appolycet.nic.in.

AP POLYCET Counselling 2020 process 2020 began on October 12. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, selection of courses and colleges, fee payment, among others.

How to check final phase AP POLYCET Counselling result 2020 -

Step 1: Visit at appolycet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Candidates Login' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login ID, hall ticket number, password, date of birth and captcha to log in

Step 4: Result will appear on screen

Step 5: Take printout for future reference

Seats are allotted on the basis of merit rank and categories of candidates, means if they are from any reserved category or not. The details of the allotment have also been sent to the registered mobile number of candidates.

Candidates have to report through the self-reporting system after downloading the allotment letter. They also have to report at the allotted college. "These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the polytechnic is alone not sufficient to retain a seat," reads an instruction on the exam’s official website.

If any candidate fails to report through self-reporting and at the allotted college within stipulated time limit, his/her allotment will be cancelled.

At the time of certificate verification, candidates are required to produce AP POLYCET hall ticket and rank card, SSC or equivalent marks memo, bonafide certificate from fourth to tenth class, Aadhaar Card, Caste certificate (if applicable), income certificate and transfer certificates, among others.

AP Polycet 2020 results were declared on October 12 by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh.

More than 70 thousand candidates appeared for AP POLYCET and out of which 60,780 qualified the test. In order to pass the exam, candidates were required to score 36 marks out of 120.