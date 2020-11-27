AP POLYCET Counselling 2020: Registration for Extended Final Phase Begins at appolycet.nic.in

The Department of Technical Education of Andhra Pradesh government has started registrations for the extended final phase of AP POLYCET Counselling 2020 from today. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling process can visit the official website of State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh at appolycet.nic.in to register online.

Those who have participated in all the previous rounds of counselling can exercise their options afresh. They can use their old login credentials to do it for the leftover seats and consequential vacancies created during the process of allotment.

According to the official notification, candidates from rank 1 to last rank will be allowed to exercise options till November 29.

Here's a direct link to register for extended final phase of AP POLYCET Counselling 2020.

Candidates who have yet to get their documents or certificates verified are required to get it done online or offline at the designated Help Line Centres. Students who have not participated in earlier phases of counselling need to submit EWS certificate, caste certificate, income certificate and region of study details.

Following the submission of documents, candidates will be required to pay the processing fee, which is Rs 700 for OC/BC and Rs 400 for SC/ST. The payment can be done online using credit card or debit card or via internet banking.

The last date to register for the extended final phase of AP POLYCET 2020 counselling is November 29, 2020. Once the registration process completes, the state authority will release the seat allotment list on December 1, 2020.

Students will be allowed to exercise options subject to the following conditions. Only those candidates will be allowed:

• Who have secured seats but are not interested to join in the institution

• Secured seats so far but got their certificates verified

• Not exercised the options so far but got certificates verified

• Secured a seat, reported and looking for a better option

• Reported/not reported but cancelled previous allotment

• Students who have attended for certificate verification in extended final phase