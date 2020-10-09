Take the pledge to vote

AP POLYCET Result 2020 Declared at polycetap.nic.in; How to Check Online

The AP POLYCET 2020 scorecard will contain the particulars of the student, marks scored and rank. The minimum passing marks in the AP common entrance test is 36 marks out of 120, only then the rank will be awarded to students.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 9, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
result
Representative Image

AP POLYCET Examination Results 2020 on Friday announced by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can now visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in to check results. According to the official notification released by the State Board, 60,780 students have qualified the AP POLYCET exam 2020. A total of 71,631 had appeared for the exam.

Steps to check the AP POLYCET Result 2020 -

  • Step 1: Go to the official website at polycetap.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the “AP POLYCET Result” link available on the homepage

  • Step 3: Enter the Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth in the input fields provided

  • Step 4: Enter the security captcha and then click on the Submit button

  • Step 5: AP POLYCET Result will be displayed on the screen. Save the result as PDF and take a print out of the same for future references

The AP POLYCET 2020 scorecard will contain the particulars of the student, marks scored and rank. The minimum passing marks in the AP common entrance test is 36 marks out of 120, only then the rank will be awarded to students. However, Scheduled castes or Scheduled Tribes candidates will be assigned ranking irrespective of the marks obtained.

The AP POLYCET 2020 rank cards will be sent to the candidates via post within a week after announcement of the results. Following the declaration of results, the authorities will conduct the process of counselling, wherein candidates will be allowed to fill their choices of courses and colleges. The AP POLYECT 2020 seat allotment will be done on the basis of ranks scored by the candidates.

POLYCET is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training for admission into Diploma level programmes in various government-aided, private and other institutes. The AP POLYCET exam was conducted on September 27.

