AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Begins For 2296 Vacancies, Apply Online At www.appost.in

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post has released a notification for the recruitment in Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply in an online mode to the posts through the official website - appost.in. Indian Post, in its notification, has said that as many as 2296 vacancies will be recruited through this AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021drive. All the candidates having the required qualification can apply to the posts by February 26, 2021.

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

As on February 27, the candidates should be between 18 and 40 years. “The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively.”

As per the order, the relaxation in upper age limit for different categories is as follows:

· Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST): 5 years

· Other Backward Classes (OBC): 3 years

· Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): No relaxation

· Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 10 years

· Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC: 13 years

· Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST: 15 years

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

All the candidates who are applying for this vacancy must have cleared Class 10 (Secondary School Examination) with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English. The exams should have held by a recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments.

It is mandatory for the candidates to have had studied the local language at least up to Class 10.

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on online submitted applications. An automatic generated merit list, as per the rules, will shortlist the candidates. However, no weightage will be given to the candidate’s higher educational qualification.