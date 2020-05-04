Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

AP Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 235 Specialist Faculty Vacant Posts at health.ap.gov.in

The directorate of medical education specified in the notification that the last date to apply is May 9, 2020 (Saturday). The application process began on April 2 and will continue till 5 pm on Saturday.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 4, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AP Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 235 Specialist Faculty Vacant Posts at health.ap.gov.in
Representative image.

The Andhra Pradesh government has invited applications for the posts of specialist faculty in government hospitals under the department of health, medical and family welfare. The candidates will be posted in different government hospitals within the state for a period of one year.

Eligible candidates can visit the official website of the department of health, medical and family welfare or directly click on the link here.

The directorate of medical education specified in the notification that the last date to apply is May 9, 2020 (Saturday). The application process began on April 2 and will continue till 5 pm on Saturday.

The specialist faculty will be employed on contract basis for one year. A total of 235 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive.

Of the total 235 vacancies, 32 vacancies are for the post of paediatricians, while 11 are for otolaryngology (ENT). Obstetrics and gynaecology (OBG) department will employ 84 specialists, while radiology department will recruit 45. Cardiology department has 23 vacant spots and neurology department has 9.

The departments of microbiology and SPM have 9 posts to be filled and nephrology has 2 positions vacant, emergency medicine requires 6 positions, with 5 vacant posts in TBCD.

One can access the official notice for further details at http://dme.ap.nic.in/

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,685

    +1,615*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,836

    +2,573*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,762

    +875*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,389

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,144,038

    +36,986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,524,429

    +61,747*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,132,553

    +21,834*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,838

    +2,927*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres