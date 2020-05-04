AP Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 235 Specialist Faculty Vacant Posts at health.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh government has invited applications for the posts of specialist faculty in government hospitals under the department of health, medical and family welfare. The candidates will be posted in different government hospitals within the state for a period of one year.

Eligible candidates can visit the official website of the department of health, medical and family welfare or directly click on the link here.

The directorate of medical education specified in the notification that the last date to apply is May 9, 2020 (Saturday). The application process began on April 2 and will continue till 5 pm on Saturday.

The specialist faculty will be employed on contract basis for one year. A total of 235 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive.

Of the total 235 vacancies, 32 vacancies are for the post of paediatricians, while 11 are for otolaryngology (ENT). Obstetrics and gynaecology (OBG) department will employ 84 specialists, while radiology department will recruit 45. Cardiology department has 23 vacant spots and neurology department has 9.

The departments of microbiology and SPM have 9 posts to be filled and nephrology has 2 positions vacant, emergency medicine requires 6 positions, with 5 vacant posts in TBCD.

One can access the official notice for further details at http://dme.ap.nic.in/

