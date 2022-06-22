CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • AP Results 2022 Inter LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo at bie.apgov.in, manabadi.co.in, How to Check

AP Inter 1st Year Results 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) to announce Manabadi AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd results. Check marks memo, toppers list at biep.gov.in

News18.com | June 22, 2022, 08:22 IST
AP Inter 1st Year Results 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be announcing the AP results for inter-exams. Both AP Inter first year and AP  Inter second year results will be announced today, June 22. According to the official notice, the AP inter results will be announced at 12:30 PM via a press conference. After the announcement, over 4.64 lakh students will be able to check their Read More

Jun 22, 2022 08:22 IST

AP Reuslts 2022: Inter Marks Memos also available at Mobile Apps

The AP Inter results 2022 can also be accessed through mobile apps. Here is the list of official apps which students can refer to to check their AP 1st and AP 2nd inter results.

— Kaizala Mobile App

— APCM connect

— AP Fiber TV

— People’s First Mobile App

Jun 22, 2022 08:13 IST

AP Results: Decoding Andhra Pradesh Inter Grades

GradeMarks
A191 to 100 marks
A281 to 90 marks
B171 to 80 marks
B261 to 70 marks
C151 to 60 marks
C241 to 50 mark
D40 to 39
Jun 22, 2022 08:10 IST

AP Results 2022: Marks Needed to Pass AP Inter

Students need to obtain at least 35% marks to be considered as pass. In other words, students getting 35 marks and above out of 100 will be considered to be passed. This is equivalent to grade D. For Inter results, students will also get grades.

Jun 22, 2022 08:07 IST

AP Results 2022 at bieap.gov.in, Manabadi.co.in: List of Websites

AP results 2022 will be available for AP 1st year and AP 2nd year students in online mode. Over 4 lakh students will be able to check marks while sitting at home. Here is a list of websites you can refer to to check marks –

— examresults.ap.nic.in

— results.bie.ap.gov.in

— results.apcfss.in

— bie.ap.gov.in

— Manabadi.co.in

— News18.com

Jun 22, 2022 07:57 IST

AP Results: Inter Results Date & Time

The AP Inter results 2022 will be declared on June 22 at 12:30 PM via a press conference. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan will release the results along with the BIEAP chairperson. The results of both general and vocational courses of IPE 2022 will be announced today.

Date: June 22

Time: 12:30 PM

Read more

results. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan will release the results along with the BIEAP chairperson.

The AP results are being declared online. Students will have to download their AP Inter marks memos online from the official websites, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, and results.apcfss.in. The direct link to check AP results for inter exams will also be available at News18.com. Students can check results here by filling the result form. Keep watching this space for the form and other updates.

AP Inter 1st Year Results 2022: From AP Results date and time to official websites to check, from live ap inter results announcement from Wayanad to pass percentage, from toppers list to analysis of this year’s result in comparison with the past – we answer all your queries related to AP Inter results 2022. If there is still a question you want to ask, need an explanation, or career advice, write to us at @news18dotcom.

