AP SSC 10th Result 2022: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker, at Manabadi & News18.com

The Directorate of Government Examination, (DGE) Andhra Pradesh will declare the SSC or 10th exam result 2022 on today, June 6. Once announced, students will be able to check their results at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, and bieap.gov.in. Students will need their roll numbers as per their admit cards to access the marksheets online. The exam was earlier scheduled to be announced on June 4 but later delayed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

AP SSC Results 2022 LIVE Updates:

Students will have to secure at least 33 per cent in each subject and overall to clear the exam. A total of 6,21,799 students took the exams out of which 3,02,474 are girls and 3,63,000 are boys. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results via SMS as well as directly at News18.com by filling the form given below:

AP SSC result 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP SSC result 2022 link on the homepage of the website after result declaration

Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration) and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future use

AP SSC result 2022: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

AP SSC result 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

After receiving the AP SSC results online, candidates will have to take a printout of the marksheet for future use. They must cross check the spellings of their name, application number, subjects names, marks and grades as well as calculate the percentage.

BSEAP had cancelled the written exam in 2021 and promoted all the students on the basis of their performance in the internal assessment exam and final marks obtained in classes 7 to 9. In 2020 and 2021, the pass percentage was 100 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 94.88 per cent. In 2018, it was at 94.48 per cent, in 2017, it was at 91.92 per cent and in 2016, it was 93.26 per cent.

AP SSC result 2022: Why was it postponed?

Devanand Reddy Director Government Exams had said that “due to some unavoidable reasons, the tenth class results release program scheduled for Saturday (4-6-2022) at 11 am has been postponed to Monday, media representatives and parents may notice.”

While students can check their marks from the official website, school principals can download memorandum of subject-wise performance using their school login, according to a release from the Director of Examinations. The students will be able to check their results on Manabadi website — manabadi.co.in.

AP SSC 10th result: 100% pass percentage in last 2 years

In 2021, following the Supreme Court’s intervention, BSEAP had promoted all the students on the basis of their performance in the internal assessment exam and final marks obtained from classes 7 to 9. In 2020, the class 10 board exams were conducted but all students were promoted to the next class based on grace marks policy. From 2016 to 2019, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at above 90%.

2021 – 100%

2020 – 100%

2019 – 94.88%

2018 – 94.48%

2017 – 91.92%

2016 – 93.26%

These are pass years percentage for class 10th results.

AP SSC 10th Result 2022: Top things to know before result

Set for a Hattrick: The BSE AP is set for a hattrick. The board has announced 100% pass percentage for two straight years — in 2020 and 2021. If it gets 100% pass percentage this year too, it will be a hattrick and a unique phenomenon across boards. Prior to that, the pass percentages were above 90%.

No merit list: The BSEAP has decided not to announce any merit list to ensure students give attention to education rather than ranks. Hence, the names and marks of toppers will not be revealed.

Over 6 lakh students: This year, the AP SSC exams were conducted across 3,776 test centres spread across the state. A total of 6,21,799 students had appeared for the exams. Of these, 3,02,474 were girls and 3,63,000 were boys.

