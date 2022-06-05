AP SSC 10th Result Date and Time Changed: Know When & Where to get Marks Memo

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Andhra Pradesh has postponed the Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022. As per the media reports, the results got postponed due to some technical difficulties. The results will now be declared on Monday, June 6. Once announced, students will be able to check their results at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, and bieap.gov.in. Students can check their detailed marks by using their roll numbers or registration numbers as mentioned on their admit cards.

An official statement reads, “We are unable to declare SSC Results today due to some reasons. Results will be declared on Monday. Parents and students are requested to notice the change,” said Director Government Examinations, D Devananda Reddy.

To pass the AP SSC exam, students will have to secure at least 33 per cent in each subject and overall. The AP SSC exams will be held between May 2 to 13. A total of 6,21,799 students took the exams out of which 3,02,474 are girls and 3,63,000 are boys. This year, the Andhra Pradesh board will not release the merit list or topper list of AP SSC exam. Last year too, the merit list was not released. This is being done to ensure that students do not value marks over education. The board had recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in last two years.

This year the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examinations were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various Centres across the state. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year in the state.

AP SSC result 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP SSC result 2022 link on the homepage of the website after result declaration

Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration) and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future use

AP SSC result 2022: Error in marks memo? What to do

In case of any student finds an error in the marksheet, they must contact their respective school principals. They can also directly get in touch with the board, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students and parents are advised not to travel to the BSEAP headquarter and instead raise their concerns online. To do so, candidates can email their queries to the authorities.

AP SSC result 2022: How to Check on Manabadi

Step 1: Visit official website of Manabadi — manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Click on AP SSC result on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using required credentials such as roll number

Step 4: Your result will appear on screen, download, save, take a print out

AP SSC result 2022: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

AP SSC result 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

The board had cancelled the physical examination last year following the Supreme Court’s intervention. It had promoted all the students on the basis of their performance in the internal assessment exam and final marks obtained in classes 7 to 9. In 2021 and 2021, the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

