AP SSC 2020 Time Table Announced, Class 10th Exams to Begin from July 10, Details at bseap.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the revised timetable for AP SSC 2020. The board announced the new dates on May 14, 2020. According to the revised schedule, the Andhra Pradesh Class 10th examinations will now be conducted from July 10 to 17. Students are advised to check the AP Class 10 exam timetable 2020 on the official website of BSEAP at bseap.org.

Talking to the Times of India, Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the revised schedule is released after considering the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The AP state government has also decided to conduct only six papers, reduced from the usual 11 papers. The decision was taken keeping the delay in conducting exams due to the spread of coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown.

According to the official notice, the examinations for both AP SSC and AP OSSC will be conducted to the exam schedule. Even if any of the dates are declared as the public holiday, the examination will be conducted as per the mentioned dates.

AP SSC Time Table 2020

July 10 – First Language (Group-A)/ First Language Paper-l (Composite Course)

July 11 – Second Language

July 12 – English

July 13 – Mathematics

July 14 – General Science

July 15 – Social Studies

July 16 - First Language Paper-ll (Composite Course)/ OSSC Main Language Paper-l (Sanskrit/ Arabic/ Persian)

July 17 - OSSC Main Language Paper-ll (Sanskrit/ Arabic/ Persian)/ SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

Students can also check the complete time table and revised dates on the direct link given here.

All the papers will be conducted in the morning schedule, starting at 9.45 am sharp. The students can appear for the examination will their old admit cards. However, the new admit cards will also be released soon.

