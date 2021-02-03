AP SSC 2021: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Exams Schedule Released, Check Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams will be held from June 7 to 16. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam dates are common for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational candidates and will be take place in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, as per the schedule released by State Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, Suresh said that the exams will be held for seven papers, of which three are languages, two are group subjects and two are of science papers, where all the examinations except science papers will be held for 100 marks each.

Considering the shortened academic year due to Covid-19 pandemic, the syllabus was reduced by 35 per cent and the examinations will also be held according to the updated syllabus, said the Minister, adding that June 5 will be the

last classroom day for Class 10 students.

Meanwhile, the Minister also said that the annual examinations for Classes 1-9 students will be conducted between May 3-10 and their last working day will be on May 15. The summer vacation for the school students starts from May 16- June 30, while the academic year 2021 begins on July 1.

The minister announced that the intermediate students of the previous academic year both first and second-year students who were just awarded pass marks due to Covid-19 situation can now appear for examinations for improvisation. The students can either appear for all the subjects or only selected subjects. Further, he said that the examination fee for intermediate students shall remain the same as last year, without any hike.

Have a look at AP Class 10 board exam time table here:

First Language - June 7

Second Language - June 8

English - June 9

Mathematics - June 10

Physical Science - June 11

Biology - June 12

Social Studies - June 14