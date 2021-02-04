AP SSC Date Sheet 2021: Timetable for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Out at manabadi.co.in, Exams to Start from June 7

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 date sheet 2021 has been released on the official website of the BSEAP at www.manabadi.co.in. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the AP SSC timetable 2021 on Friday, February 3, 2021. The AP Class 10 date sheet 2021 has been out for Academic, OSSC, and vocational candidates, both regular and private. As mentioned in the official notification of the AP SSC Date Sheet 2021, the exams for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 will begin on June 7 and will continue till June 14, 2021, in the state.

The AP SSC 2021 examinations will have a duration of three hours in a single shift, which will be conducted from 9.35am to 12.45pm. All the students appearing for Andhra Pradesh SSC Board Exam 2021 can check the complete date sheet and schedule here:

June 7 – First Language

June 8 –Second Language

June 9 – English

June 10 – Maths

June 11 – Physical Science

June 12 – Biological Science

June 14 – Social Studies

In addition to these subjects, the First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) paper will be held on June 15, followed by OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) on June 16.

According to the AP Government, the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams 2021 will be conducted strictly as per the schedule, even if there is any official holiday in between.

The AP Class X (SSC) 2021 exams will be held in accordance with the COVID-19 regulations, maintain social distancing at examination centers. Students will be made to sit at a distance from each other, as suggested by the state and central government. It is also mandatory for the students to wear face masks during the examination.

To access the AP class 10 date sheet 2021 directly, click on the link here.