AP SSC, Inter Timetable Released, Exam to Begin from April 9

The Andhra Pradesh board has released the timetable of the SSC and the intermediate exams 2022. While the inter exam 2022 will be held from April 9 to 28, the AP SSC exams will be held between May 2 to 13. The detailed exam schedule is available on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Examination, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in. The board had earlier reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent.

The AP SSC or class 10 exam will be held in May. This time the exam will be held for 7 subjects instead of 11. It will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. Check the detailed scheduled here.

Also read| CBSE to UP Boards to RBSE: Know Status of Board Exams 2022, Result Dates

AP SSC Exam 2022 Timeable

May 2 — First Language Group A, First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)

May 4 — Second Language

May 5 — English

May 7 — Mathematics

May 9 — Physical Science

May 10 — Biological Science

May 11 — Social Studies

May 12 — First Language Paper-II (Composite Course), OSSC Main language paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

May 13 — OSSC Main language paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian), SSC Vocational Training (Theory)

The AP intermediate exam students will begin with the second language subject on April 9 and conclude on April 28 with modern language and geography papers. The exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon.

AP Inter Exam 2022 Timeable

April 9 — Second language paper-2

April 12 — English paper-2

April 16 — Mathematics paper-2 A, Botany paper-2, Civics paper-2

April 19 — Mathematics paper-2 B, Zoology paper-2, History paper-2

April 21 — Physics paper-2, Economics paper-2

April 23 — Chemistry paper-2, Commerce paper-2, Sociology paper-2, fine arts/music paper-2

April 26 — Public administration paper-2, Logic paper-2, Bridge course mathematics paper-2 (for BPC students)

April 28 — Modern language paper-2 and Geography paper-2

Read| CBSE Term 2 Dates Get Mixed Response, Cancelation Demand Flood Twitter Again

Last year, the board had come up with alternative criteria for assessing the students as the exams were cancellled due to the pandemic. The AP inter first year and second-year results were announced on July 23 which saw 100 per cent of students passing the exam. A total of 5.19 lakh students had registered for AP inter exams out of which 4.85 lakh registered for general and 34,723 students registered for vocational subjects. About 5.08 lakh students had registered for regular mode while 1,125 students enrolled in private mode.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.