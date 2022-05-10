​AP SSC Question Paper Leak: Former Minister Narayana Arrested, TDP Chief Calls it 'Vendetta Politics'

Former Minister, Telugu Desam Party-TDP senior leader, and the Chairman of Narayana Group of Educational Institutions Dr Pongur Narayana was arrested by the Police at his residence in Hyderabad in connection with the leak of SSC examination question papers.

Rishanth Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Chittoor, Rishanth Reddy said that the Telugu question paper of SSC examinations was circulated on WhatsApp on April 27, and based on the complaint of District Educational Officer-DEO the case was registered in Chittoor one town Police station.

“All the chains of investigation are establishing Narayana’s role. We arrested him in Hyderabad and will proceed according to the procedure. We are also arrested a Dean of Tirupati Center Giridhar.” Rishanth Reddy told.

He also stated that the Narayana group of institutions managed the invigilators, and staff of the examination centers and encouraged mass copying.

“One of the teachers sent the question paper taken a photo of the question paper on WhatsApp. The key was prepared for the regional and head offices of the Narayana Institutions. The key (answer sheets) will be sent to the Centers again and was circulated through sweepers and attenders of the centers.” The SP told.

Further, he said that the Narayana institutions were involved in the same practices earlier and they have evidence for it.

TDP Chief Chadra Babu Naidu condemn the arrest of his party leader and said that it is part of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vendetta politics.

He alleged that the government failed to conduct the SSC examinations and they arrested Narayana to cover it.

A few days after Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comments alleging the involvement of Narayana and Sri Chaitanya institutions in the question paper leakage, Narayana was arrested.

