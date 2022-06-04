AP SSC 10th Result 2022: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Directorate of Government Examination, (DGE) Andhra Pradesh will declare the SSC or class 10 result 2022 today, June 4 at 11 am. Students will be able to check their results at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, and bieap.gov.in. Students can check their detailed marks by using their roll numbers or registration numbers as mentioned on their admit cards.

AP SSC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

To pass the AP SSC exam, students will have to secure at least 33 per cent in each subject and overall. The AP SSC exams will be held between May 2 to 13. More than 6 lakh students had registered for the exams. Students will also be able to check their results via SMS as well as here. Fill in the form given below too receive your results directly:

AP SSC result 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP SSC result 2022 link on the homepage of the website after result declaration

Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration) and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future use

AP SSC result 2022: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

AP SSC result 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

The board had cancelled the physical examination last year following the Supreme Court’s intervention. It had promoted all the students on the basis of their performance in the internal assessment exam and final marks obtained in classes 7 to 9. In 2019, the AP SSC registered an overall pass percentage of 94.88 per cent. While 94.68 per cent boys cleared the examination, the girls showed a marginally better performance with a pass percentage of 95.09 per cent.

