AP SSC Result 2021 Tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in

The Directorate of Government of Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh will release the AP SSC or class 10 board exam results tomorrow, August 6 at 5 pm. Registered candidates can check their subject-wise marks at the official website of board — bse.ap.gov.in . Over 5.38 lakh students will receive their results tomorrow.

According to the official notice, while students can download the marks memo from the official website, the schools can download it by using their school login credentials.

The board had earlier asked schools to submit the internal assessment marks obtained by the students. To pass the AP SSC exam, students will have to secure at least 33 per cent marks overall. Those who do not clear exams in the first go get an option to appear for compartmental exams later.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 94.88 per cent. A total of 6.2 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

Earlier, the board wanted to conduct the written exams for SSC as well as Inter students, however, had to cancel later. The Supreme Court had told the state government that it will be responsible even if a single casualty is reported due to the exams.

