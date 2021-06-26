APEAMCET 2021 Applications Likely Today, Exam from August 19

APEAMCET 2021: The application process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET) is expected to begin today. The detailed notification will be issued soon at sche.ap.gov.in. As reported by news18.com earlier, the application form is scheduled to be released today and the applications without late fee will be open till July 25.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held from August 19 to August 25. A fee of Rs 500 will be applicable per application, however, those applying from July 15 till August 18 will have to pay a late fee. Till August 5, an additional late fee of Rs 500, till August 10 a late fee of Rs 1000, and till August 15, a late fee of Rs 5000 will be applicable. Those applying between August 16 to 18 will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 10,000.

AP EAMCET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the application link (once activated)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

AP EAMCET is a computer-based test. To clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the exam. Those who clear it are eligible to seek admissions in the respective colleges. The exam is held every year to fill seats in AP-based colleges on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Meanwhile, the application process is on for TSEAMCET 2021. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc,) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The last date to apply is July 1. Exam dates for TSEAMCET are not yet released.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here