APICET 2020 Admit Card Likely to be Released Today at sche.ap.gov.in; Know How to Check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to release the admit card for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2020 on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Once the admit card is released, it will be made available on its official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

The students can download the admit card from the website following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, double click on the option that reads, “APICET 2020 admit card”

Step 3: You will now be taken to a new page wherein you will be asked to log in credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will open on a new page

Step 5: Take a print out or download the admit card for future reference.

Students must ensure carrying their AP ICET 2020 admit card under all circumstances. In case a student does not have a copy of the same, he or she will not be permitted to appear for the exam AP ICET 2020 Exam.

Once the admit card is downloaded, the applicant must ensure that personal details such as name, address and contact details mentioned on the admit cared are correct.

The APICET 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on September 10 and 11. Those who will clear this exam will be eligible to get admission in the first year of MBA/MCA course and second year lateral entry into MCA course.

The APICET 2020 exam consists of 200 multiple choice questions that are divided into three sections. The duration of the exam is 150 minutes.

Meanwhile, the APSCHE has issued guidelines for COVID-19 for all the candidates. The authorities will check the temperature of each candidate will be checked using a thermo gun before they enter the examination centre.

It has also been mentioned that all those appearing for the exam will need to carry their own mask, gloves and hand sanitizer (50 ml).