APICET 2020 Online Counselling to Start from January 25, Know How to Register

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) 2020 Counselling will start from January 25. The web-based counselling will be conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Only those candidates who have cleared the APICET 2020 will be eligible to sit for the counselling. In order to sit for the counselling, the candidates will have to pay a registration fee. This facility will be made available from January 25onwards. Verification of all documents will also be done in the process.

Each eligible candidate will mandatorily have to opt for the APICET counselling on the official website at apicet.nic.in between January 28 to January 31. The result of the counselling process will also be declared at apicet.nic.in on February 2. Those candidates who make it to the shortlisted list will then be eligible to take admission in institutes that are part of APSCHE.

For paying the counselling fees of AP ICET 2020, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Visit the official website at apicet.nic.in

Step 2: on the homepage click on the option that reads AP ICET 2020 counselling processing fee payment online

Step 3: A new page will open wherein the person will be asked to enter their hall ticket number and rank card

Step 4: the next step will then be to click on an option that reads ‘pay AP ICET counselling fee online’. You can make the payment through credit card, debit card and net banking online

Step 5: once the payment is done, download and take a print of the receipt for reference

While appearing for the counselling session all candidates must ensure that they carry the following documents with them. Here is a look at the list of the documents required:

·AP ICET 2020 admit card

·AP ICET 2020 rank card

·SSC or an equivalent marks memo

·Intermediate/ Diploma marks memo

·Degree/ Consolidated marks memo

·Provisional Degree certificate

·Income certificate or ration card containing the candidate’s name

·Class 9 to degree study certificate or residence certificate

·Caste certificate (if applicable)

·Local status certificate (If applicable)

·Aadhaar card

The Sri Venkateswara University had conducted the AP ICET 2020 exam on September 11 and September 12.