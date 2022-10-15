APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: 10 Everlasting Contributions by the People's President

APJ ABDUL KALAM BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: A man of many talents, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam spent his life serving the nation – first as a scientist and innovator, and then as the first citizen of India- its President. His contributions to the country in these roles pushed it further towards progress. There is hardly a domain, from security to medicine to politics, where Dr Kalam did not leave his imprints.

ALSO READ: Happy World Students’ Day 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos and WhatsApp Status to Share on APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary

On his 91st birth anniversary, here are 10 contributions from the ‘Missile Man of India’:

Dr Kalam was chosen to be the project director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the first year of its establishment in 1969. He led the project to build India’s first indigenous satellite launch vehicle (SLV). Over a decade later, in July 1980, SLV-III successfully launched the satellite Rohini into orbit. Following a 20-year-long stint in ISRO, Kalam was appointed the CEO of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). This programme, under the Ministry of Defence, later developed multiple indigenous missiles under the Agni and Prithvi projects. The Bharat Ratna awardee played a crucial role in India’s development as a nuclear power as the brain behind the Pokhran II nuclear test. This was during his stint as the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister of India (1992-1999). APJ Abdul Kalam has several contributions to the field of medicine. He and his team developed lightweight prosthetics from space-age material to enable physically challenged children to walk with ease. APJ Abdul Kalam also collaborated with cardiologist B. Soma Raju to build indigenous coronary stents. These stents, which made their debut in the markets in 1994, led to over 50% price-cut compared to imported stents. Presently, multiple upgraded stent models based on his design are available in the market. The Kalam-Raju duo also developed the concept of indigenous “rugged tablet” computers for healthcare professionals at primary health centres in rural regions. The tablet was designed to aid healthcare workers in rural areas access patient information and history, diagnostic tools, and new treatment procedures. Dr Kalam, who was known as the People’s President’, had always been inclined towards the welfare of the younger generation. As President, he discontinued the tradition of holding iftar parties during Ramzan, instead deciding to use the amount spent on them for distributing clothes, food, and blankets to orphanages. Dr Kalam has contributed immensely to literature and youth education through his books. Books such as India 2020: A Vision for the New Millenium, Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power within India, Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth, etc., have helped highlight the country’s potential and the goals it should pursue. As President, Dr Kalam also set a crucial political precedent in the country. He was the first President to send back a bill (the Office of Profit Bill) to Parliament for reconsideration. In 2011, Dr Kalam launched a mass movement centred around anti-corruption, while also covering themes such as social, environmental, and ethical issues. Through his “What Can I Give Back” movement, Dr Kalam urged the youth to introspect upon the cause of most evils: greed and replace it with the thought of what one can give back.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here