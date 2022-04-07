App with 'Modern Education', Stories of Freedom Fighters: UP Govt's Initiative for Madrasas

With a view to provide modern education, the state government will develop a mobile application for madrasa students, which will also include life stories of freedom fighters. Announcing this, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, said the government wants the madrasa students to be full of patriotism. A mobile app based on madrasa curriculum will be developed for modern education and life stories of great men and freedom fighters will be taught there. Madrasa students should be full of patriotism. The Yogi Adityanath government will also provide grants for weddings of poor women from the Muslim community, Ansari said.

