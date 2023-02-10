In a Country like India, government jobs hold importance for youth. Thousands of students prepare for several competitive exams after completing graduation. UPSC and State PCS examinations still remain the most sought-after for Indian youth. Numerous students spend money on proper guidance but here with News18, we will share one of the most important general awareness questions that are a must for entrance examinations. So here we go-

Which Plateau is the Highest- Pamir in Tibet

Which is considered the Queen of the Arabian Sea- Cochin

The Land of the Midnight Sun- Norway

The Sugar Bowl of the World- Cuba

The rooftop of the World- Bolivia

Which park is the biggest one on earth- The Wood Buffalo National Park in Alberta, Canada

The biggest parliament is the biggest in the world- China

Which zoo is the biggest in the entire world- South Africa’s Kruger National Park

Now let’s take some more questions-

How are Central University vice-chancellors appointed?

Vice-chancellors are appointed with the approval of the President of India, who also serves as the Visitor to central universities. Chancellors in central universities are titular heads.

What is section 144 CrPC?

It allows “any other executive magistrate empowered by the state administration, to issue instructions to prevent and resolve urgent cases of suspected risk or disturbance."

From which country India has adopted the impeachment method?

USA

Which is the largest Rajya Sabha constituency in India in terms of area?

Ladakh followed by Barmer, Kutch, Arunachal West, and Arunachal East.

Which Lok Sabha seat has the maximum number of seats for Scheduled Tribes in Lok Sabha?

Madhya Pradesh

How long may the President appoint properly competent individuals as extra justices of a high court?

2 years

Which committee proposed that a three-tier Panchayati raj structure be implemented?

Ashok Mehta Committee

What is the oldest that the State Public Service Commission’s chairman and members can serve in office?

62 years

Who has the legal authority to determine the conditions under which an MP or MLA may be declared ineligible?

Parliament

