Appearing for Exams Amid Coronavirus? Here's the Guidelines SSC Has Asked You to Follow

Those appearing for the exam will have to carry a filled COVID-19 self-declaration form along with admit card and a valid ID proof. The self-declaration form is aimed at ensuring that no COVID-19 positive candidate is taking the exams.

September 30, 2020
The Staff Selection Committee has released the guidelines for the computer-based tests that are to be held in October and November. These guidelines have been issued in view of the COVID-19 situation.

In the self-declaration form, candidates will have to fill their roll number, name, exam name, exam date, exam shift and exam venue. They will also have to sign the form.

Besides, they will have to wear face mask, carry a small bottle of hand sanitiser. Those who want to carry a water bottle to the exam centre should note that it must be transparent.

“Mapping of candidate Roll Number and Lab Number will not be displayed outside the examination venue but will be provided to the candidates individually at the time of entry after verification,” the Commission has said.

In order to maintain social distancing, the SSC has said that another seat may be assigned in case two candidates have been assigned adjacent seats. Candidates will have to undergo contact less frisking and temperature check using a thermo gun. Following this, they will be directed towards the document verification desk.

This time, only photo of the candidate will be captured at registration desks and no thumb impression will be taken as a precautionary measure. They are advised to sanitise hands before and after filling the attendance sheet and commission copy.

To avoid last minute crowding, candidates are advised to reach exam centres well before gate closure time. Upon reaching the test centres, they should maintain a distance of six feet from others. At the document verification desk, candidates will have to flash admit cards and valid photo ID proof.

Candidates will be allowed to go out of the exam hall only after completion of the exam time. If someone leaves the hall without taking permission from the invigilator, he will not be allowed to re-enter and his candidature will be cancelled.

