Application Process Begins For Over 3000 Posts Of Northern Railway For Class 10 Pass

The Railway Recruitment Cell of the Northern Railway has started the application process for over 3000 vacancies of apprentice positions. The application process which started on September 20 will continue till October 20, as per the official notification.

As per the official notification the RRC of Northern Railway is inviting applications for 3093 vacancies for apprentice training from the class 10 pass candidates. The recruitment will be done in several divisions, units and workshops of Northern Railway.

The applicants can find the details about the posts on the official website or RRC (www.rrcnr.org). Eligible candidates can submit their online application forms through the official website of the RRC.

Eligibility

According to the notification issued on 14th September by the Northern Railway, the candidates should have done a certificate course from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in related trade after Class 10 board examination under the class 12 system.

The candidates should be aged between 15-24. The upper age limit for SC/ST candidates will be relaxed by five years and for OBC candidates it will be relaxed by three years. All candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 each.

Selection Process:

The selection of the eligible candidates will be done on the basis of screening and scrutiny of the application. There will be no written examination or interview. After the scrutiny of the applications the merit list will be prepared by considering total marks in Class 10 and ITI certificate courses.

Important dates to remember

Online application opens: 20th September 2021

Last date for online application: 20th October 2021

