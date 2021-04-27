Applications Open for $5 Million Banyan Impact Fellowship

The American India Foundation (AIF) has announced $5 million worth fellowship programme — Banyan Impact Fellowship — which is an interdisciplinary experiential learning program that places young professionals from India and the U.S. in service with development organizations in India. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for it till April 30 on the fellowship portal - aif.org/fellowship/.

Applicants must be willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the programme, as per rules. The next phase of the program focuses on accelerating impact and supercharging ideas to solutions. Fellows learn about grassroots development and inclusive leadership, claims AIF.

ELIGIBILITY:

Nationality: Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, Indian citizen or U.S. permanent resident.

Age: The age of the applicant should be between 21-35 years old on November 1, 2021.

Education: Applicants must have completed a least a Bachelor’s or other undergraduate degrees before the program start of November 1, 2021.

How to apply for the fellowship:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIF,aif.org

Step 2: Click on ‘AIF Fellowships tab’

Step 3:Click on ‘Apply Now’

Step 4:Click on ‘Register’ tab and fill details. Create a password for future logins

Step 5: After registering, log in and fill the application form with necessary details and upload documents

Step 6:Take a print out of application form for future use

Fellows will be shotrlisted based on a written application and an in-person interview, followed by matching with potential partner organizations for projects. AIF provides fellows with a living stipend, health insurance, professional development, mentorship, and programmatic benefits to enable their service.

