Appoint Only Female Teachers at Girls' Schools, Suggest TN Govt to Stop Harassment, Academicians Say More Needs to be Done

After reports of alleged sexual harassment by male teachers in several schools in Tamil Nadu, the state government is considering having only female teachers in girls’ schools. The State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that a Visaka committee will be established in all the schools across Tamil Nadu. He also said that appointing only female teachers in girls’ schools is under consideration. These suggestions are part of the SOP released by the state government including mandating teachers to wear formals during online classes.

Speaking to News18 Tamil Nadu, Educationalist Jayaprakash Gandhi said, “It is no way wrong in appointing female teachers at schools irrespective of govt and private. But the management should be firm that they do not suppress the quality of teachers. They should not appoint someone just because she is a woman. In co-ed schools, balancing the female and male teachers’ ratio will work out."

TN Govt schools do not seem to have ‘only domination’ of male teachers or ‘only domination’ of female teachers, claims Gandhi. The Govt should aim towards balancing the ratio without suppressing the quality, he said.

Gandhi highlighted that evaluation of teachers is a ‘must’ process that should be done every three years. “Both the Govt and the private schools should know their teachers’ performance and get feedback from students and parents accordingly."

Another senior teacher from Tamil Nadu on condition of anonymity said, “Not having male teachers at schools can not be a solution to the problem of sexual harassment against girl children. Rather, the Govt has to strengthen the laws and legal system to suit the children, motivating sex education in schools, all these can play well against those who try to misconduct with children."

The teacher added, “Management should firmly make special inspections for online classes’. However, Govt’s strict regulations for online classes will strengthen the secured walls around children."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here