APPSC 2020: Group-I Main Exam for Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission to Begin from Dec 14

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I main examination will be held from December 14, according to the revised schedule.

According to the official notification, APPSC Group-I mains (Descriptive Type) examination 2020 which was scheduled to be held from November 2 to November 13 were postponed as per directions and instructions issued by the Hon’ble High Court. Now the exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 20.

The APPSC main exam schedule 2020 is given below:

December 14: Paper in Telugu (Qualifying nature)

December 15: Paper in English (Qualifying nature)

December 16: Paper 1

December 17: Paper 2

December 18: Paper 3

December 19: Paper 4

December 20: Paper 5

The APPSC main exam 2020 admit card will be released soon on the commission’s website. Candidates must keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the exam.

Candidates who have qualified the APPSC Group-I preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the mains exam.

Those who get through the APPSC main examination will be called for an interview or personality test round.

APPSC main examination will be of subjective type and the duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. The exam will have 2 language papers which are of qualifying nature and 5 General Studies paper. Each paper will have total 150 marks.

APPSC main exam syllabus 2020

1. Paper 1 will be General essay in which candidates will have to write 3 essays each of 800 words. Paper

2. Paper 2 will have questions from history, culture and geography of India and Andhra Pradesh

3. Paper 3 will include questions from polity, constitution, governance, law and ethics

4. Paper 4 will be on economy and development of India and Andhra Pradesh

5. Paper 5 will consist of science and technology questions