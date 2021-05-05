APPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021: Apply for 15 posts before June 10, check details here

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has notified the recruitment of Assistant Engineer in various streams. A total of 15 vacancies have been announced for Electrical Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, and Electronics/Telecommunication/Computer Engineer. Eligible candidates can apply for the same online by visiting the official website of the APPSC at https://appsc.gov.in. The application form process will be concluded on June 10 by 4 pm. Aspirants must submit their applications before the closing date. The eligibility criteria, application process, and other details are mentioned below.

APPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Electrical Engineering: 9

Mechanical Engineering: 5

Electronics/Tele communication/Computer Engineering: 1

APPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational requirement: Applicants must hold a BE/BTech degree in a relevant stream from any recognized university/college or institute.

Age Limit: The applicant must have attained the age of 18 years and should not exceed 32 years of age as on the last date of application i.e, June 10. The reserved category candidates will be given an age relaxation in the upper age limit as per the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

APPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in

Step 2:Register yourself by clicking on ‘One-Time Registration’ available on the homepage

Step 3:Once the registration is done, go to the ‘Apply Online’ link for ‘Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021’ and fill in the mobile number, email id, and password to log in

Step 4:Complete the details and upload the required documents

Step 5;Pay the application fee and submit. Download the confirmation page for future reference

APPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The successful applicants will be selected on the basis of a written exam followed by viva-voce. The examination will be comprised of a total of 1000 marks. The question paper will consist of two sections — Section 1 will have questions from the general ability test of 500 marks and Section 2 will have subject-specific questions of 400 marks. A candidate must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and 45% aggregate marks.

For further details click here.

