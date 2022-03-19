CHANGE LANGUAGE
APPSC Group 1 & 2 Recruitment 2022 to Start Soon: 292 Vacancies to be Recruited

APPSC has invited applications for the recruitment (Representative image)

Candidates will be able to access the online application for APPSC Recruitment 2022, once it is activated on official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Education and Careers Desk

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment in Group 1 for 110 posts and 182 posts in Group II. However, the commission has yet not announced the exam date for the commencement of APPSC Group 1 and Group 2 recruitment 2022 online applications. Candidates will be able to access the online application for APPSC Recruitment 2022, once it is activated on official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

The commission has claimed that soon the notification with details about the eligibility criteria, last date to apply will be out. One the link for the application form will be open eligible candidates shall be able to apply online through commission’s website.  So candidates must keep an eye on the official website of psc.ap.gov.in.

