APPSC Pioneers Digital Evaluation for Competitive Exam

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has successfully accomplished a pioneering initiative by digitally evaluating over 48,000 scanned answer sheets of the Group-1 services main examination, with confidentiality and security as the prime features. The Commission authorities said this was a new paradigm in the government recruitment process, particularly in filling up the top level posts.

A three-stage process, embedded with necessary checks and balances in the digital software, ensured a fool proof evaluation of the answer sheets and awarding of marks in a transparent manner, they said. The APPSC issued the notification in 2018 for filling up 165 notified posts under various Group-1 services in the state government.

Of the 9,679 candidates qualified for the main examination, 6,782 wrote all the required seven papers in December last year. Incidentally, the main examination question papers were given digitally on tabs with a unique passcode, in a first- of-its-kind initiative by the APPSC.

“Of those who appeared for all the seven papers, 326 qualified for interview in the regular stream and another 75 under the sports quota, in 1:2 ratio. Forty-two per cent of those who qualified for interview were from the Telugu medium and the rest from English," a top official of the Commission told .

