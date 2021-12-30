APPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Invited for 730 Posts, Salary up to Rs 49,870

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for junior assistant and executive officer posts. As many as 730 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. The job seekers will be able to apply by visiting the official website of APPSC, Vijaywada on psc.ap.gov.in from today, December 30 onwards. The last date for applying will be January 19, 2022.

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 670 posts of junior assistant cum computer assistant will be filled in the revenue department. APPSC will also fill 60 posts of executive officer (grade III) in the endowment department.

Also read| NTPC Assistant Law Officer Recruitment: Selection via CLAT 2021, Salary up to Rs 1.20 Lakh

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior assistant cum computer assistant: Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree. The shortlisted candidates will have to pass Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) conducted by the district collector.

Executive officer (grade III): Candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree or any other equivalent qualifications. Candidates shall profess Hindu religion as per the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act.

Age Limit: Candidates who are 18 years to 42 years of age as of July 1, 2021, will be eligible to apply. The candidates belonging to the reserved category availing upper age relaxation as per government rules will also be considered for open category vacancies.

APPSC Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of APPSC

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the relevant recruitment link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Pay application fee

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fees for both junior assistant and executive officer posts are Rs 250 for processing and Rs 80 for examination. Candidates belonging to the reserved category are exempted from payment of application fees. The candidates have to make the payment in online mode using net banking/ credit card/debit card.

Read| IOCL Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply for 300 Apprentice Posts for 10th, 12th Pass

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted after two rounds of online examination –screening test and main examination – in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format.

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary on the scale of pay of Rs 16,400 to Rs 49,870.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.