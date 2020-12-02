APSC AE Admits Cards 2020 Released at apsc.nic.in; How to Download

The APSC AE admit cards 2020 have been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Those who have applied for the screening test for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) can download APSC AE admit cards 2020 from apsc.nic.in. The exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) will be conducted on December 6. Those who want to take scribe for the screening test had to inform the Commission with supporting documents before November 23.

The paper for General Studies will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, while the Civil Engineering paper will take place from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

How to download APSC AE admit cards 2020 -

Step 1: Visit at apsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card for Assistant Engineer (Civil) under P&RD

Step 3: Enter roll number to log in

Step 4: Admit Card will appear on screen

Step 5: Take a printout for the exam day

Candidates will have to carry APSC AE admit cards 2020 to exam centres. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam without admit cards. The hall ticket has details like name and father’s name, name of the exam, address of the exam centre, date and timing of the exam.

Those appearing for the exam will also have to carry a valid ID proof like voter ID, driving license, Aadhaar Card or PAN Card to exam centres for identity verification. This is done to check the incidents of proxy candidates appearing for exams.

The APSC had earlier informed that no intimation letter to eligible candidates will be sent separately by post.

Those who have been shortlisted for taking the exam are required to download it only from the official website.

The Commission, on November 27, released the list of shortlisted candidates for the exam. Those who have applied for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) post can check the list in the Status of Applications sections.