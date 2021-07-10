APSC Plant Manager Interview Schedule 2020 Released, Check Details

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview, viva-voice schedule for the post of plant manager, and equivalent posts like chilling plant supervisor (CPS), assistant rural dairy extension officer (ARDEO), asstt. distribution officer (ADO) under Dairy Development Department, Assam.

The interview is scheduled to be held on July 27 from 09:30 am. The hall-ticket will be uploaded on the official portal of APSC from July 15 onwards. Candidates will have to download their APSC admit cards by using the required login details. “No individual intimation letter will be sent separately," reads the official notification.

The commission has already uploaded the list of selected and rejected candidates for the APSC plant manager interview. In total, 17 candidates have been selected for the interview and document verification. The shortlisted candidates will have to produce the original as well as self-attested copies of the following documents at the time of their interview.

— Print out of APSC online application and admit card

— Matriculation/Class 10/HSLC Admit Card/Pass Certificate issued by any Central/State recognised board of education as age proof

— Certificates & Mark sheets of class 12

— Degree/Diploma certificate of qualifying examination along with mark sheets of all the academic years as proof of educational qualification claimed. In the absence of a degree/diploma certificate, the provisional certificate along with mark sheets will be accepted.

— Experience certificates (if required)

— Caste certificate issued by Assam Govt

— BPL certificate/EWS certificate/ Physically Handicapped certificate, if required.

The APSC has announced the direct recruitment of the abovementioned posts for a total of 17 vacancies. The selected candidates fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria will get a monthly salary of Rs30,000 to Rs 1,10,000.

For further query/doubt in this regard, candidates can contact the concerned department at0361-2363117 during office hours or may send email to apscdr2.query@gmail.com from July 09 to July 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here