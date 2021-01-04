APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Begins; Here’s Eligibility Criteria, Pay Scale

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has begun the recruitment process and invited online applications for the vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department and Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department. The Commission has issued an official notification highlighting eligibility criteria and age limit. All those candidates who wish to apply can fill the online application form on or before January 18, 2021.

APSC Recruitment 2020-21: How to apply -

All the candidates have to fill the application form through APSC's recruitment website. The Commission has clarified that no offline application forms will be entertained. “No other means/ mode of application will be accepted and the application will be summarily rejected,” the notice read. Candidates who have not registered yet on the official website will be required to go to the APSC's recruitment website at apscrecruitment.in and submit a fresh application form.

APSC Recruitment 2020-21: Eligibility criteria -

Junior Engineer (Civil) - To apply for the vacancy of Junior Engineer, a candidate must have passed three years Diploma Course in Civil Engineering from an Indian Government Institute. Candidates who are applying for the post of Junior Engineer should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

Enforcement Inspector - Candidates must have a degree in Arts/Science or Commerce from an institution recognised by the Government of Assam or HSSLC. Applicants must have completed three-years Diploma course in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering. Additionally, the candidates must fall between the age group of 21-30 years as on January 1, 2020.

The Pay scale of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department is Rs 14,000 to Rs 60,500 while for the post of Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department, the salary would be between Rs 22,000 to Rs 97,000.