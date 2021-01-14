APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Various Posts at apsc.nic.in, Check Details Here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics under the Transformation and Development Department. All those interested and eligible can apply on the official website at apscrecruitment.in for the vacancy of APSC Inspector of Statistics from January 16 onward. The online applications to 45 posts are to be submitted before the last date i.e. February 17. The last date for submission of the online application fee for APSC recruitment 2021 is February 19.

APSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

A candidate should have a minimum of a second-class master's degree in Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics from a recognized university or its equivalent. While filling the application forms, candidates will be required to upload a certificate of master's degree as proof of academic qualification.

All applicants must fulfil the necessary requirements of the post and other conditions prescribed in this notification. They are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying and ensure that they have the minimum required qualifications. It is to be noted that, candidates must fulfil the required qualification by the due date.

APSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age of the candidates should not be less than 21 years and should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2021.

APSC Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Applicants are required to apply online through the recruitment website of APSC. No other mode/mode of application will be accepted and the application will be summarily rejected.

All those applicants who have not registered yet, must go to the APSC's recruitment website at apscrecruitment.in and get register themselves by clicking on the 'Register Here' link.

After creating an account, applicants are required to login with credentials. After which click on 'Apply Section’.

APSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

In case of a huge number of applicants are decided by the Commission, a screening test could be conducted by the Commission to reduce the number of candidates.

Candidates selected in the screening test will be called for the written examination.