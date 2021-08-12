APSET 2021 Applications Begin for Assistant Professors: Check Eligibility, How to Apply

The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2021 registration has commenced from August 11 onwards. Candidates can submit their applications on or before September 13. The APSET 2021 online application form is available on the official portal of APSET.

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam conducts the APSET on the behalf of the Andhra Government to recruit assistant professors or lecturers in the various colleges and universities across the state.

APSET 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have secured a minimum of 55 per cent marks in Master’s Degree or equivalent from any UGC recognised universities/institutions. The PhD degree holders who have completed their Masters by September 19, 1991, will be given a relaxation of 5 per cent in aggregate marks to appear for SET.

Age limit: There is no upper age limit.

APSET 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official portal of APSET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Apply Now’

Step 4: Fill in the basic details and generate a user id and password

Step 5: A registration confirmation message will be displayed on the screen and an email will also be sent to the registered email id

Step 6: Once the registration is done, save the registered login and password for subsequent login and make payment of the application fee

Step 7: Next, fill in the APSET 2021 application form, upload the relevant documents and submit

Step 8: Print the submitted application form and save it for future reference

The APSET 2021 registration fee is Rs 1200 for unreserved category applicants while the BC category will have to pay Rs 1000 and SC, ST, and PwD category will have to pay Rs 700.

The exam is scheduled to be held on October 31 and the admit card will be uploaded on the website on October 22 tentatively.

