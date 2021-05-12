APSSB CHSL exam 2021: Application Process to Start from May 18, Check Details Here

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level exam 2021 notification on its official website. As per the notification, the registration process for the same will start on May 18, 2021 and will conclude on June 17, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications once the link is activated on the official portal. The written exam is scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021 tentatively. Applicants must ensure that they fulfil all the specified eligibility criteria. The details of the APSSB CHSL 2021 is provided below:

APSSB CHSL Exam 2021: Important dates

1. Commencement of registration: May 18

2. Last date of registration: June 17

3. APSSB CHSL Exam 2021 date: August 1 (Tentative)

APSSB CHSL Exam 2021: Eligibility

Minimum Educational requirement: Applicants must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from any recognized board of education. They should have also completed a diploma or certificate course in Computer. Those applying for Laboratory Assistant must have passed Class 12 with Science stream and a certificate course in the respective field.

Age limit: The minimum age of an applicant must not be less than 18 years while the maximum age limit is 32 years.

APSSB CHSL Exam 2021: Selection process

APSSB will select the candidates on the basis of a written exam and skill test. The written exam will be comprised of an objective type test of 300 marks. The questions will be asked from General English, Elementary Math, and General Knowledge. A total of 50 questions will be asked from each section and the total number of questions will be 150. Every correct answer will be awarded 2 marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The examinees will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each section and an aggregate of 45 per cent marks. The candidates will be selected for Stage II in the ratio of 1:3. The skill test is of qualifying nature and the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored by candidates in the written exam.

Appointed candidates will get a salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 81,100 per month depending on their post.

