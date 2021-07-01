Arch College of Design and Business Offers Covid Scholarships Worth Rs 1 Lakh

Arch College of Design and Business, Jaipur has announced a Covid-19 scholarship scheme for design students who have lost the earning member of the family due to the pandemic. The scholarships will include free education for students of Arch and their siblings for the first year of the course as well as financial aid of one lakh rupees for design aspirants and science stream students to encourage them to enrol in design courses.

The institution has also formed an internal committee that will collect and review all financial aid applications and finalise the list of beneficiaries for scholarships. The benefits of the scholarships would be available in the academic year 2021-22.

“Seeing the severity of these difficult times, Arch has also introduced a special scholarship based on ‘the principal’s recommendation’. If the principal of a school recommends a student, Arch will grant a waiver of 50 percent in the fee for the first year of education," the institute said in an official press release.

The institute is also offering a fee waiver of 25 percent to children of defence personnel, teachers, artisans, single-mothers, non- binary and specially-abled students. To promote courses like jewellery and product design, a four lakh rupees scholarship too is being offered by the institute.

Talking about the new Covid scholarships, Archana Surana, Founder & Director, Arch College of Design and Business said, “We understand the parents and students have been going through a very difficult time. Although the institution cannot take away the grief and suffering, we most definitely would like our COVID scholarships to support the students who have been severely affected by the pandemic.”

