Army Collaborates with Jammu University to Start Bhadarwahi Language Course for Troops

The Army has signed an agreement with the University of Jammu for organising a four-month certificate course in Bhadarwahi language for its troops in order to develop a better understanding between the force and the local population, officials said on Friday. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Col Rajat Parmar, the Commanding Officer of the Army’s 4 Rashtriya Rifles, and Rector of Jammu University’s Bhadarwah Campus Rahul Gupta.

According to the MoU, the university’s Bhadarwah campus will be running a four-month certificate course in Bhadarwahi language for the troops deployed in Jammu region. “The course will be conducted jointly by instructors of the Indian Army and external academicians well versed in Bhadarwahi language," said Aarif Khateeb of Jammu University.

Bhadarwahi is an ancient language with four dialects — Siraji, Padri, Pogali and Gaddi. It is spoken in the three districts of Chenab Valley — Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban. At least 15,000 troops of the Army are posted in the Chenab Valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Col Parmar said the collaboration will further strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the University of Jammu, and will go a long way in bridging the gap between the local population and the armed forces. Prof Gupta thanked the Army for such an initiative to promote Bhadarwahi language.

“It is really a big day for the entire Chinab Valley, especially Bhadarwah, as this four-month certificate course will promote Bhadarwahi language and in future efforts will continue to further promote other languages also," he added.

