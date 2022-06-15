Army Job Aspirants Blocked Railway Tracks, Protest Against Agnipath Scheme

Candidates preparing for jobs in the Indian army and other defence forces have started protests in different parts of the country. The aspirants who were waiting for the defence recruitment process to start for two years now are upset with major changes introduced in the recruitment scheme introduced under the Agnipath scheme.

The candidates preparing for the army recruitment exams have jammed the railway track. Demonstrators are demanding the removal of TOT in army reinstatement and against the Agnipath Scheme. A large number of candidates reached the railway track and blocked the tracks against Agnipath Scheme.

Railway tracks were jammed in Buxar while in Muzaffarpur too, a large section of students blocked the national highway, burnt tyres and raised slogans against the new scheme which proposes major changes in the hiring process.

visuals from Muzzafarnagar

The Agnipath scheme which was announced on Tuesday proposes to hire ‘Agniveers’ who will be enrolled for four years. On completion of four years, Agniveers will get an opportunity to apply voluntarily for regular cadre. They will be recruitment into the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force. The government will form a separate rank in the Armed Forces for Agniveers, as proposed under the scheme.

Under the scheme, youth between the age group of 17.5 and 21 years will be recruited into the three services. They will have a training period of six months. It will be open to men and also to women

These candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 per month, with allowances extra.

The government had said that it will start the recruitment rallies to hire Agniveers in 90 days and about 46,000 soldiers will be recruited under the scheme this year. This will include 40,000 enrolments in Army, 3,000 in the air force and the Navy combined.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.